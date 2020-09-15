Kent detective's racist meme prompts social media warning Published duration 20 minutes ago

image copyright PA Media image caption The panel heard the Det Con Matthew Wadhams sent the meme on WhatsApp

A police misconduct panel has warned officers about social media use after a detective sent a racist meme showing a well-known figure to a WhatsApp group.

Det Con Matthew Wadhams sent the image after a night out in January unaware of what it contained, the panel in Kent heard.

The panel banned publication of the meme and did not name the person in it.

Medway officer Mr Wadhams, 29, apologised for the "stupid mistake" but the panel said it was gross misconduct.

Chairwoman Nicola Talbot-Hadley said the panel accepted he did not intend to forward the image, but added: "We are concerned about the level of intoxication that would have led to such reckless action."

She said Mr Wadhams remained "culpable and should have reasonably foreseen the consequences".

Ms Talbot-Hadley said: "Any police officer must be mindful of the impact both for himself, others and the wider reputation of the police.

"The potential of greater harm and potential of reputational damage to policing should the image have made it into a public forum was considerable."

'Deeply remorseful'

The panel heard the meme was sent to a WhatsApp group for the England police national rugby team, of which Mr Wadhams was a member.

He sent it shortly after 23:00 GMT on 11 January after a charity night at his rugby club, the panel was told.

Mr Wadhams said he received the meme among other images in a separate group and did not immediately realise what it was because he only saw a thumbnail preview.

He said he intended to forward a rugby score to his fiancee but must have pressed the wrong button.

Defence lawyer Richard Aichley said Mr Wadhams was "deeply remorseful".