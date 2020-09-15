Firefighters tackle warehouse blaze on Ashford industrial estate Published duration 10 minutes ago

media caption Video from the scene shows intense smoke and flames

A fire has broken out in a warehouse on an industrial estate in Kent.

Thick black smoke and orange flames can be seen rising from the blaze which started on the Cobbs Wood estate in Ashford at about 15:15 BST.

Fifteen fire engines and a bulk water carrier have been sent to the scene to bring the fire under control.

Kent Fire and Rescue has advised local residents to close windows and doors due to the volume of smoke.

A spokesman for Kent Police said officers are at the scene and road closures have been put in place.

image copyright Luke Richardson / @Luke_Rich92 image caption Drone shots show the intensity of blaze that firefighters are battling

Eyewitness Megan Rook, who lives nearby, said; "We saw the smoke coming up over the houses where we live in Singleton.

"My husband was cycling from town through Victoria Road and saw the flames coming up from Cobb's Wood. We couldn't smell anything as they've been spreading the fields near us so that overpowers it but it can be seen for miles."

image copyright James Garner image caption Plumes of smoke can be seen for miles