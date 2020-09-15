Charlie Elphicke: Ex-MP jailed for sex assaults on women Published duration 7 minutes ago

image copyright PA Media image caption Charlie Elphicke entered Southwark Crown Court alone

Ex-Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has been jailed for two years for sexually assaulting two women.

Elphicke, 49, the former MP for Dover, was convicted of groping the women in similar situations, nine years apart.

He denied the charges, but was found guilty of one count of sexual assault in 2007 and two further counts in 2016, after a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

The judge told Elphicke he was a "sexual predator who used your success and respectability as a cover".

The defendant's wife Natalie, the current Dover MP, ended their marriage after his conviction in July.

'Fear and helplessness'

His first victim, who was attacked by Elphicke at his London home in 2007, said in a statement his actions had had a "lasting impact" on her life, leaving her cautious of being around men.

He had forced the woman on to a sofa and groped her breast while trying to kiss her, before chasing her and chanting "I'm a naughty Tory", his trial had heard.

The second victim, a parliamentary worker aged in her 20s, said the assaults in 2016 left her with a feeling of "fear and helplessness".

"He stole a large part of my self-worth and self-esteem," she said in a statement read to the court.

Elphicke sexually assaulted her twice, the first involving him attempting to kiss her and groping her breast.

In the second assault several weeks later, he ran his hand up the inside of her thigh towards her groin.