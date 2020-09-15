Coronavirus: Ebbsfleet Covid-19 test centre shut to become lorry park Published duration 57 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption One of the car parks at Ebbsfleet International station was used as a coronavirus testing centre

A coronavirus testing centre in Kent has been closed to make way for a lorry park for post-Brexit customs checks.

The government is planning to use the land at Ebbsfleet International station if the UK leaves the EU without a deal on 31 December, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service

One councillor said local infrastructure "cannot cope" and there would be chaos on the M25.

The Cabinet Office has been approached for a response.

A leaked Kent County Council letter says: "We have also been notified that the Ebbsfleet testing centre has closed, as the site is required by HMRC for EU exit."

Dartford Labour councillor Sacha Gosine said: "The infrastructure at Ebbsfleet cannot cope with lorries."

He said it would be a "logistical nightmare" for officials.

Closed 'out of the blue'

In September 2019 planning permission was granted to allow use of the Ebbsfleet site temporarily for customs clearance until the end of this year.

Work had started at one of the car parks at the station but this was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ebbsfleet station was then used as a Covid testing site with a capacity for about 2,000 tests a day, but earlier this month testing staff were told "out of the blue" that the site would be closing.

The government's testing system has faced criticism in recent weeks.

An increase in demand for coronavirus tests has led to local shortages - with some people being directed to test sites hundreds of miles from their homes.

The home secretary Priti Patel has defended the system, saying capacity was increasing.

A new coronavirus testing centre has opened in Rochester.