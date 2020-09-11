Pizza Express Tunbridge Wells staff catch coronavirus Published duration 5 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption The restaurant was advised to continue to take public health measures

Two members of staff at a branch of Pizza Express have tested positive for Covid-19.

The restaurant chain said the workers at its Tunbridge Wells site had not shown symptoms before the cases were confirmed.

Neither had worked after their tests, the firm said, and had been isolating at home since.

Public Health England said it advised the restaurant on safety measures to protect customers and staff.

Close contacts of the pair were advised to self-isolate for 14 days, it added.

A company spokesman said: "The significant protocols we put in place ahead of our reopening meant that we were able to identify and isolate this issue quickly."

The company liaised with Public Health England to share all details, he added.

Public health consultant Dr Maha Saeed said: "We are working with Pizza Express and Kent County Council to provide public health advice and help stop the spread of the virus.

"Businesses, including restaurants and pubs, have been asked to take certain measures to help reduce the spread of Covid-19, including ensuring staff can maintain social distancing wherever possible and are able to regularly wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, and cleaning frequently touched surfaces."