Coronavirus: Man 'refused to wear face mask in Bluewater shopping centre' Published duration 32 minutes ago

image caption Kent Police say they have handed out the first charge for refusal to wear a mask

A man has been charged with refusing to wear a mask in a shopping centre.

Sam Francis, 30, was arrested at about 13:20 BST on Saturday at the Bluewater complex in Dartford, Kent Police said.

The force said he was the first person to face such a charge in the county.

Mr Francis, of Slades Drive, Chislehurst, who is due before Medway Magistrates' Court on 12 November, is also charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.