Tony Hudgell: MP calls for tougher child cruelty sentences

image copyright Tom Tugendhat image caption Tony Hudgell, his adoptive mother Paula, and Tom Tugendhat MP with the Prime Minister's Points of Light Award

A proposed law named after a boy who had to have both his legs amputated after being abused as a baby by his birth parents has been debated by MPs.

Tony's Law, named after six-year-old Tony Hudgell, calls for the maximum sentence for child cruelty offences to be increased to life in prison.

His birth parents were sentenced to the current maximum jail term of 10 years.

Tonbridge and Malling MP Tom Tugendhat told MPs there was "a moral obligation to ensure a child's life matters".

Opening an adjournment debate, the Conservative MP described Tony, of King's Hill in Kent, as "an extraordinary young man whose story has moved much of the nation".

He told the House of Commons Tony suffered life-changing injuries when he was just a few weeks old, but went on to be adopted by a loving family who had given him "the best possible upbringing after the hardest start in life".

In June, the youngster raised more than £1m for Evelina London Children's Hospital by walking more than 10km on new prosthetic legs.

He was also awarded the Prime Minister's Points of Light Award, which recognises outstanding individual volunteers.

image caption Tom Tugendhat described Tony Hudgell as "an extraordinary young man"

Mr Tugendhat initially introduced the Child Cruelty (Sentences) Bill to the House of Commons last year but its progress was stalled after December's general election.

Asking the government to reintroduce it, he said: "It is an extremely important piece of legislation which seeks to bring sentencing for child cruelty offences in line with the equivalent sentence, should the crime be committed against an adult."

"Unlike his birth parents, Tony got a life sentence," he told MPs.

Tony's adoptive mother Paula Hudgell said: "There are, sadly, many other children like Tony who have not had the start in life they deserve and Tony's Law will mean that those responsible for their care will be appropriately punished."

The government said it would hold further discussions with Mr Tugendhat.