Billy and Joey Smith: Suffering twins took own lives together, inquest told

Twin brothers who starred in My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding shared one last evening together at a childhood spot before taking their own lives, an inquest heard.

Billy and Joey Smith were found side by side on 28 December in Sevenoaks following a history of depression.

An inquest into their deaths was told "one didn't want to leave the other one behind".

Assistant coroner Alan Blunsdon recorded a conclusion of suicide.

He said: "These twins were inseparable in their lives together. They spent a great deal of time working together as tree surgeons."

Not long before their deaths, the 32-year-olds had spent a month on holiday together in Thailand.

When they returned both were noted making comments about ending their lives.

The inquest at County Hall in Maidstone, Kent, heard both had a history of depression and other health issues.

Joey had been diagnosed with bladder cancer while Billy had long standing back and leg pain.

Det Sgt Nicola Mullins, who attended the scene, said the pair had spent a final evening together with a campfire.

'Tragic and sad'

They had chosen a woodland spot near Sevenoaks where they had played when they were younger.

An old photograph of the pair was found in Billy's pocket, and their initials and the year 2020 were carved into a tree trunk.

Ms Mullins told the inquest: "Unfortunately both boys found themselves in a situation where they just wanted to be together.

"Both appeared to be struggling with their mental health.

"One didn't want to leave the other one behind and unfortunately, yes I would say the depression, anxiety with both of them was too much and took its toll."

Their cause of death was given as suspension.

Mr Blunsdon said: "It is a tragic and sad story of these young men coming to a decision that there was nothing further to live for and the protective factor which each provided to the other was removed when they both reached the decision there was nothing left to live for."

