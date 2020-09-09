Pensioners threatened with shotgun in Brenchley robbery Published duration 17 minutes ago

image caption Joan Stone had a shotgun held to her eye during a robbery in her bungalow

Detectives are hunting two men who broke into a home and held a shotgun to a pensioner's head during a robbery.

Joan Stone's bungalow in Brenchley, Kent, was targeted by the two suspects on Wednesday 2 September.

The 80-year-old and her partner were forced to reveal where their valuables were kept.

A safe, cash and jewellery were stolen by the men Ms Stone branded "scum of the country".

Ms Stone suffered a bruised eye during the robbery and said she feared for her life when the two men, wearing balaclavas, broke in at about 20:30 BST.

The retired accountant said: "It was very terrifying. I thought to myself 'this is the end of my life' when I had the shotgun against my head."

Ms Stone was made to kneel in broken glass before being taken to the bedroom to locate valuable items and money for the men.

She added: "After I opened the drawer he walked round to the other side of me told me to sit on the bed, put shotgun to my eye and was told not to move. I was shaking from head to foot.

"They're the scum of the country. I would go to court and face them and I would tell him he is scum."

Kent Police are appealing to drivers who may have captured the suspects on dashcams before and after the raid.