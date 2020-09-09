Four charged over cross-Channel cocaine seizures Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Border Force image caption The first load was found on a lorry that arrived from Calais, the Home Office said

Four men have been charged with drugs smuggling after Border Force seized two cocaine hauls at Dover on the same day.

The Home Office said officers found 96kg of the drug with a potential street value of about £4.3m on a lorry that arrived from Calais on Sunday.

Later, officers stopped a coach arriving from France and seized 240kg of cocaine with a potential street value of about £11m, a spokesman said.

Four men are due to appear before Canterbury Crown Court next month.

Bosnian nationals Miodrag Ivankovic, 44, and Mile Pajic, 45, both of no fixed UK address, have been charged with attempted importation of a Class A drug following the first seizure.

Mark Tucker, 53, of Longshaw Street, Blackburn, Lancashire, and Christopher Bullows, 50, of Lord Street, St Helens, were also charged with attempted importation of a Class A drug in relation to the second haul.

image copyright Border Force image caption Officers found a second haul on a coach that arrived from Dover