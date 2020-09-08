Kent and Sussex abandoned migrant crossing boats stolen By Colin Campbell

BBC South East Special Correspondent Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Europe migrant crisis

image copyright PA Media image caption Boats used by migrants to cross the Channel are being taken when they are abandoned on the Kent coast

Boats and engines used by migrants to cross the English Channel are being stolen from Kent and Sussex beaches.

Those targeting the boats claim they are able to do so legally under salvage law, according to footage circulating on social media.

Kent Police, however, say the boats are evidence for investigations into people smuggling gangs and people taking them risk committing a criminal offence.

More than 300 boats have reached the UK so far this year.

At least 5,196 people have successfully crossed the English Channel in about 318 boats in 2020.

Kent Police say members of the public risk committing a criminal offence if they remove the boats or their motors.

image caption Until recently, boats had been stored at a secure depot in Dover

The force said two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the thefts of boats.

Thirteen migrants arrived in inflatable dinghy on Kingsdown beach near Deal on Monday.

A passer-by photographed the abandoned boat as migrants disappeared and the engine remained attached.

But in less than an hour the motor was taken.

Footage seen by the BBC shows people taking boats from the Kent coast, claiming salvage rights.

In the video a man is seen argues with authorities that they are not crime scenes and says he has a right to take a boat.

However, experts dispute this.

Anthony Rogers, senior lecturer at City University of London, specialises in maritime law and said salvage rights only exist in the case of a navigable ship and not a small boat.

He said: "If it is an inflatable there are no rights. There is an element of criminality going on here as well.

"Police and Border Force say they have rights under criminal law and on balance they are probably right."

'Important evidence'

Until recently the abandoned small boats were being stored at a secure storage depot in Dover.

The Home Office says the inflatable dinghies are important criminal evidence which need to be kept safe.

A spokesperson for Kent Police added: "Such vessels can form important evidence for investigations into those who facilitate illegal entry into the UK and should therefore be reported to Border Force upon their discovery."