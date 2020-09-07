Image copyright PA Media Image caption The protest was in response to migrants crossing the Channel in boats

Six men have been charged following an anti-immigration protest in Kent.

Numerous people took part in the action in Dover town centre and on the seafront on Saturday 5 September.

Ten people were arrested and six charged with various offences including obstructing a police officer, public order offences and drugs charges.

At least 5,196 people have reached the UK from France in about 318 small boats during 2020.

The protests came in the same week a record 416 migrants crossed the Channel.

Joe Wardle, 30, of Wellington Gardens in Dover, and Ashley Parker, 28, of Glenfield Road in Dover, have both been charged with obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty.

Paul Smith, 37, of Cecilia Close in Greater London, has been charged with possession of class A and B drugs.

Jason Heath, 31, of Salisbury Road in Dover, has been charged with obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty and possession of class B drugs.

Nigel Marcham, 50, and Dave Goldsmith, 51, both of Simonsbath in Milton Keynes, have both been charged with a public order offence.

They will all appear before magistrates at a later date and are currently on bail.