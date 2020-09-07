Suspected migrant filmed climbing out of roof box

Image caption Police officers helped the man get out and down from the roof box

A suspected migrant has been found in the roof box of a car after banging was heard in a service station car park.

The discovery at 10:20 BST at Maidstone Services in Kent was captured on film by a BBC reporter parked nearby.

Jon Hunt was one of several people to hear a "thumping sound" which "attracted a small crowd" before three police cars arrived.

Officers helped the man out of the box before detaining him on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.

Image caption The man was detained and inquiries have begun with the Home Office

Kent Police said patrols attended following reports of a suspected migrant in the roof box.

The man was detained and inquiries have begun with the Home Office, it confirmed.

The driver of the vehicle, who did not want to give his name, said he had travelled on a Eurotunnel service from Calais.

He said: "When I got there, the security checked over the car.

"They had the dogs, the dog came in the car, they had the radar thing and everything, and they said, 'you're ok to go'.

"They let me through. So, how didn't it detect anything?"

He said he felt sorry for the "plight of refugees" and that he was "shocked more than anything".

"You'd never believe it, in a roof box on a car," he said.