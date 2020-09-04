Image copyright Google Image caption Sun Pier is one of four spots along the River Medway to benefit from new cameras

New cameras costing £40,000 have been installed along a stretch of a river in an attempt to improve safety.

A number of people have drowned in the River Medway at spots in Rochester, Chatham and Gillingham.

Medway Council says the cameras have been installed at three piers and a bridge in the towns.

Relatives of those who drowned in the river have backed the cameras, which have also been erected to act as a deterrent against antisocial behaviour.

Councillor Adrian Gulvin, chairman of the Medway Community Safety Partnership (MCSP), described the cameras as "potentially life-saving" and "state-of-the-art".

"They will be monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week and they set off an alarm if motion is detected in the river which could help prevent a tragedy," he said.

The laser-assisted cameras have been installed at Rochester Pier, on the north side of Rochester Bridge, Sun Pier in Chatham, and Gillingham Pier.

At least four men have died in the river at those points since 2011.

Image caption Ben Savage fell into the River Medway and drowned in 2016

Eighteen-year-old Ben Savage drowned in the River Medway in December 2016 and was last seen at Sun Pier.

His family say they are pleased to see measures being taken to prevent another incident.

Rita Hasemore, Mr Savage's aunt, said: "Although these cameras come with a high price tag of £40,000, we consider this to be a small price to pay for saving even one life."

The cameras were funded by MCSP, a body made up representatives from the local council, police, health and emergency services.