Hoo fire: Large blaze breaks out in industrial building
- 4 September 2020
A large fire has broken out in an industrial building with plumes of smoke visible for miles around.
Ten fire engines are at the scene of the blaze at the premises on Vicarage Lane in Hoo, near Rochester, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.
The fire service is advising the public to avoid the area after being called at about 04:40 BST.
Due to the large amount of smoke in the area, those on the Hoo peninsular are advised to keep windows and doors shut.