Gillingham: Man who drank whisky as partner lay dead jailed
A man who strangled his partner after consuming excessive amounts of alcohol and drugs has been jailed for life.
Benjamin Bowler killed 39-year-old Kelly Price at their flat in Gillingham, Kent, on 16 January 2020.
Bowler, 41, drank a bottle of whisky while she lay dead in the property.
He was found guilty following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court and was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison.
Bowler told an acquaintance over the phone that he had killed his girlfriend.
Kent Police attended and found Ms Price dead in a bedroom.