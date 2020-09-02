Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Benjamin Bowler strangled Kelly Price to death

A man who strangled his partner after consuming excessive amounts of alcohol and drugs has been jailed for life.

Benjamin Bowler killed 39-year-old Kelly Price at their flat in Gillingham, Kent, on 16 January 2020.

Bowler, 41, drank a bottle of whisky while she lay dead in the property.

He was found guilty following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court and was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison.

Bowler told an acquaintance over the phone that he had killed his girlfriend.

Kent Police attended and found Ms Price dead in a bedroom.