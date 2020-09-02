Image copyright PA Media Image caption Small children were among those arriving in Dover after crossing the English Channel

At least 100 migrants have been brought ashore, including young children, after crossing the English Channel in small boats.

They were intercepted by the Border Force on Wednesday morning as calm conditions returned to the channel.

Some of the migrants were carrying children too young to walk.

The Home Office has yet to confirm the number of migrants who arrived on Tuesday.

Rough seas brought on by Storm Francis made crossings impossible at the end of August, but conditions have improved in the first two days of September.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption More than 100 migrants arrived in Dover after being picked up by Border Force and RNLI vessels

Speaking in the Commons during Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson said: "I have a great deal of sympathy with those who are desperate as to put their children in dinghies or in children's paddling pools and try to cross the channel.

"But I have to say what they're doing is falling prey to criminal gangs and they are breaking the law."

He added: "It also undermines the legitimate claims of others who seek asylum in this country.

"We will address the rigidities in our laws that make this country, I'm afraid, a target and a magnet for those who would exploit vulnerable people in this way."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Some of the migrants were seen smiling and waving as they arrived in Dover

More than 1,468 migrants made the crossing by small boat in August despite a vow from Home Secretary Priti Patel to make the dangerous route "unviable".

The Home Office does not provide information on how many children are making the crossing on small boats.

