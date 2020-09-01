Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Bryant tried to set fire to the father-of-three's body to hide his crime, the court heard

A man who murdered his neighbour in a "merciless and prolonged" attack has been told he may never be released.

Michael Bryant bludgeoned Alan Wyatt to death with a hammer, a meat cleaver and a knife on 14 February 2019.

Mr Wyatt, a 68-year old wheelchair-bound amputee, suffered "catastrophic" head injuries in the attack in Firethorn Close, Gillingham, Kent.

Bryant, 36, admitted murder at Maidstone Crown Court and was jailed for life with a minimum of 28 years.

He had previously pleaded guilty to arson in relation to the incident.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Mr Wyatt was described by his family as a "cheerful, happy man"

Prosecutor Oliver Saxby QC described how a friendship between Mr Wyatt and Bryant had broken down, with Mr Wyatt complaining about drug dealing in Bryant's flat.

After the attack, the court heard how Bryant tried to set fire to the 68-year-old's body to hide his crime.

Sentencing him, Judge Adele Williams said the details of the murder were "harrowing" and she was sure Bryant killed him for personal gain.

"The attack was merciless and prolonged," she said.

"You tried to dispose of the body by fire and you have done everything you can to evade responsibility."

After sentencing him to life imprisonment, the judge added: "You may never be released."

Mr Wyatt, a father-of-three, was described by his family as a "cheerful, happy man" with a "mischievous" laugh and a great sense of humour.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Michael Bryant lived in the flat above Mr Wyatt in Firethorn Close, Gillingham

His niece, Claire Langthorn, said: "We are all just devastated, empty and traumatised... We will all be haunted forever by the truly horrific attack that took Alan away from us."

Jailing him, Judge Williams told Bryant: