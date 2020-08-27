Image caption East Kent is one of England's largest hospital trusts

Action has been taken against an NHS trust over the high number of people contracting Covid-19 in its hospitals.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has issued a section 31 order against East Kent Hospitals NHS after inspectors visited the trust on 12 August.

The trust will now be subjected to closer monitoring and weekly reporting over its infection control measures.

A spokeswoman for the trust said it had reviewed and was strengthening procedures and training.

It is thought to be the first trust to face such action.

Inspectors visited its hospitals after official figures from NHS England showed that for the period 30 June to 26 July, the number of people testing positive for the virus 15 days after being admitted to hospital was twice as high in east Kent as at other acute trusts.

East Kent Hospitals records 'late Covid-19 peak'

The number who tested positive eight days after admission was almost three times higher.

Official guidance states a positive test after 15 days in hospital is "definitely healthcare-associated" while a positive test after eight days is "probably healthcare-associated."

In July, the trust asked NHS England for help with its infection control procedures.

Prof Ted Baker, the CQC's Chief Inspector of Hospitals, said: "As a result of serious concerns we have taken immediate enforcement action at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust.

"CQC inspectors visited the trust on Tuesday 12 August 2020 after concerns were raised about the standards of care and the risk to patients.

"As the trust has the right to appeal the action that we have taken, it would be inappropriate for CQC to comment further. However, we will publish our findings and action taken when the legal process allows."

Rosie Duffield, Labour MP for Canterbury, said she had raised numerous concerns with the trust regarding potential hospital-acquired coronavirus infections and the high-mortality rate.

She said: "I await the outcome of the findings with interest, as will many affected families who deserve answers."

Image caption East Kent Hospitals Trust is at the centre of a separate independent investigation into its maternity care

The trust is currently at the centre of a separate, independent investigation into failures in maternity care, which have led to babies dying and suffering harm unnecessarily.

One of the largest trusts in England, it runs hospitals in Canterbury, Ashford, Margate, Dover and Folkestone.

A spokeswoman for the trust said: "Keeping our patients and staff safe is always our top priority.

"We have reviewed and are strengthening our procedures and training, overseen by an experienced director of infection prevention and control; we are asking our staff to always follow recommended guidance, are making further physical changes to our buildings to improve infection control and support social distancing, and have reported on this progress to the Care Quality Commission, while being supported by NHS England and NHS Improvement."