Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Parsonage Lane in Bobbing at about 12:00 BST on Friday

A child has been killed and another was seriously injured when a tree fell during high winds in Kent.

Emergency services were called to Parsonage Lane in Bobbing at about 12:00 BST on Friday.

One child died at the scene and a second was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service had warned people to take care on Friday afternoon as winds were predicted to reach up to 50 mph across much of England.

Kent Police would not say whether the fallen tree was on public land or in a private property.