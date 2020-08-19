Image copyright LKJ Image caption Swimmers were told not to enter the water over the weekend

A harbour which was closed to swimmers and water-based activities after "above normal" levels of E. coli bacteria were detected has reopened.

The Port of Dover said samples taken on Monday and Tuesday confirmed that the elevated levels of E. coli at Dover Harbour had reduced.

A statement said it "now meets the Bathing Water Quality Standards and the beach has reopened".

It said a number of elements, including heavy rainfall, had led to the spike.

The port said heavy rain following a very dry period caused surface water to run over the ground and enter the sea directly or via the River Dour "picking up contamination along the way".

There had also been "a period of extremely high temperatures, unusually calm seas and increased use of the recreational area".

"Together these elements have combined to cause the spike detected on this occasion," it said.

Increased monitoring will continue throughout the bathing season.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.