Kitenge was caught on CCTV on the Gillingham train, but was not arrested until nearly a month later on a Eurostar service, as he tried to flee the UK

A teenage county lines drug dealer who travelled from London to Gillingham and stabbed a man to death has been jailed.

Nathan Kitenge stabbed Tony Eastwood five times in December during what Kent Police believe was a row over drugs.

He was found guilty of murder on his 18th birthday, following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court, which heard he was on the run for nearly a month before his arrest.

At the same court, Kitenge, of Barking, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Police believe Mr Eastwood was known to the defendant.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Tony Eastwood was murdered in the street after being chased, police said

Kitenge, of King Edward's Road, left Mr Eastwood for dead within an hour of his arrival by train in Gillingham at about 12:10 GMT on 20 December last year, police said.

He was captured on CCTV walking through the town and speaking to Mr Eastwood before the older man tried to run away.

Police said Kitenge chased Mr Eastwood before stabbing him five times to the head and body.

Kitenge had tried to argue he was not responsible for the killing, alleging the actual murderer had robbed him of his clothes and possessions during a 19-minute gap in the CCTV and carried out the attack while wearing his clothes, Det Ch Insp Tristan Kluibenschadl said.

"Kitenge's excuse that somebody else stole his clothes before attacking Mr Eastwood was ludicrous," he added.

The teenager was charged after he was arrested on board a Eurotunnel train on 11 January, attempting to leave the country, he said.