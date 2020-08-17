Image copyright Google Image caption Ashford and West Kent College entered administration last year

Two Kent colleges are under new management, ending an 18-month spell in educational administration.

Hadlow and West Kent and Ashford College entered administration following an investigation into the Hadlow Group's finances.

In 2019, they became the first colleges to have ever been placed into educational administration.

Hadlow College and the Tonbridge campus of West Kent and Ashford College are now owned by North Kent College.

An interim principal had been brought into Hadlow College following the resignations of the principal and deputy principal in early 2019.

A review of the college's finances by government agencies found "immediate challenges".

Hadlow College asked to be put into educational administration in May 2019. West Kent and Ashford College followed three months later.

David Gleed, chief executive of North Kent College, said: "We've secured course provision for all current and new learners and this is the outcome we have worked exceptionally hard to achieve.

"The union will strengthen the breadth of our curriculum offer and our training provision across Kent and equip students with the skills and knowledge to prepare them for successful careers and further studies."