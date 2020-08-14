Image copyright Kent Police/Google Image caption Kevin Bevis told his partner he had cancer and threatened to kill her

An abusive boyfriend who faked cancer and told friends he was dying has been jailed.

Kevin Bevis assaulted his partner and threatened to kill her during their three-year relationship that began in October 2016.

The 38-year-old, from Sittingbourne, Kent, admitted controlling or coercive behaviour and assault charges at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday.

Bevis was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

He had been in a relationship with his victim between October 2016 and December 2019, during which time he imposed a number of rules within her own home, including restrictions over when she could see her daughter.

By early 2018 Bevis told the victim he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

'Fake pain'

He sometimes took the victim with him to hospitals under the pretence of appointments. Bevis would wrap bandages around his arms, wrists and head and consume tablets and other substances he claimed were medication.

By the following year Bevis claimed the cancer had spread to his brain and would indicate fake pain in front of the victim and her family. He also told friends and work colleagues he was dying.

The victim stayed with him as she was concerned he needed care and support, and was terminally ill.

In November and December of 2019, Bevis carried out separate assaults against the victim, beating her and placing his hands around her neck to throttle her.

He threatened her saying, "I'll kill you and myself anyway, I've got nothing to live for."

Bevis, of Woodside Gardens, was arrested on 19 December 2019 and confessed to faking his illness as he feared his victim would leave him.

On top of his prison sentence he was handed a five-year restraining order.