Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Matthew Stoneley, left, and Harry Garrood were found by a large search and rescue operation

Two friends found dead after an empty dinghy was discovered off the coast of Sussex have been named by police.

The bodies of Harry Garrood, 51, and Matthew Stoneley, 46, both from Brighton, were pulled from the water by the RNLI.

A large search and rescue operation began on 10 August when an empty inflatable boat was found in the sea off Shoreham.

Mr Garrood's body was recovered from the sea near Hove later that day.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The search resumed early on 11 August

While trying to establish his identity, they discovered his friend Mr Stoneley was also missing and the search continued.

Mr Stoneley's body was located by a Coastguard helicopter near Shoreham on 11 August and was later recovered by the RNLI.

Their deaths were not being treated as suspicious, Sussex Police said.