Image copyright Google Image caption Weald of Kent Grammar School accidentally published all of its pupils' results in an email sent to pupils

A school has apologised for emailing pupils all of their classmates' A-level results by mistake.

Weald of Kent Grammar School said an email with everyone's grades was sent in error and had been seen by about a quarter of the year group.

Head teacher Elizabeth Bone said she was "truly sorry" for the "additional stress" caused.

An independent data protection officer will decide whether to inform the Information Commissioner's Office.

The school, which is based in Tonbridge, opened a £19m "annexe" 10 miles away (16km) in Sevenoaks in 2017.

'A difficult time'

Ms Bone said a "significant technical issue" led to the error, which was spotted as the emails were being sent.

"The process was stopped and the emails were recalled and deleted," Ms Bone said.

About a quarter of the 172 pupils due to receive the results had already opened the email.

"I understand that for a number of pupils this error has caused additional stress at what was already a difficult time and for that I am truly sorry." Ms Bone said.

An internal review will take place to "ensure this does not happen again," she added.

She praised students for their "hard work and dedication during extremely difficult circumstances over the past few months".

Elsewhere, head teachers have said the grading system used in place of exams cancelled due to coronavirus had seen results for some pupils results being lowered in an "utterly unfair and unfathomable" way.