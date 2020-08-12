Image copyright Leon Neal Image caption More than 4,000 people have reach the UK by crossing the Channel in small boats

Six small boats carrying 71 migrants have been intercepted in the Channel.

The Home Office said Border Force and partner agencies dealt with several incidents off the UK coast on Wednesday.

Dan O'Mahoney, the newly appointed "clandestine channel threat commander", said he was determined to stop the "dangerous" crossings.

A Home Office spokesman said the priority was to dismantle the organised crime gangs behind the crossings.

Mr O'Mahoney said: "The minister and I met with French officials in Paris on Tuesday for discussions on how to advance joint working on making the small boats route for illegal migration unviable.

"We will continue to go after the heinous criminals and organised crime networks putting people's lives at risk. Twenty-three people-smugglers have been jailed this year and two more were charged recently."

At least 4,198 people have successfully crossed the English Channel in about 315 boats in 2020.