Image copyright Google Image caption The driver of the car did not stop and continued towards Rochester, police said

A woman has been arrested after a man in his 70s was killed in a hit and run.

The man was walking on New Road in Chatham, close to the junction with Otway Terrace, Kent when he was struck by a car at about 22:50 BST on Monday.

A woman in her 20s from the Rochester area was being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, police said.

Officers have not yet released the identity of the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.