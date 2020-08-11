Chatham hit and run: Pedestrian in his 70s killed
- 11 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man in his 70s has been killed in a hit and run as he walked on a road in Kent.
The man was on New Road in Chatham, close to the junction with Otawy Terrace, when he was struck by a car at about 22:50 BST on Monday.
The driver did not stop at the scene and continued towards Rochester, a Kent Police spokesman said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.
Police are asking for anyone with dash-cam footage from the area at the time to contact them.