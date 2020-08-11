Image copyright Google Image caption The driver of the car did not stop and continued towards Rochester, police say

A man in his 70s has been killed in a hit and run as he walked on a road in Kent.

The man was on New Road in Chatham, close to the junction with Otawy Terrace, when he was struck by a car at about 22:50 BST on Monday.

The driver did not stop at the scene and continued towards Rochester, a Kent Police spokesman said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

Police are asking for anyone with dash-cam footage from the area at the time to contact them.