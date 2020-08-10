Arrest after dog walker killed in Tonbridge hit and run
A man has been arrested following the death of a dog walker in an apparent hit and run in Kent.
The body of a man in his 50s was found by a member of the public on the A2014 Pembury Road at about 21:00 BST on Thursday.
Kent Police said he had been hit by a car but no vehicle had stopped at the scene.
A man in his 30s was arrested the same day on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A spokesman for Kent Police said a small hatchback car was found unattended and damaged in a car park at the end of Darenth Avenue on Friday.
It has been seized for forensic examination and the suspect has been bailed until 4 September.