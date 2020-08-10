Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found about 200m south of the Vauxhall Inn pub in Tonbridge

A man has been arrested following the death of a dog walker in an apparent hit and run in Kent.

The body of a man in his 50s was found by a member of the public on the A2014 Pembury Road at about 21:00 BST on Thursday.

Kent Police said he had been hit by a car but no vehicle had stopped at the scene.

A man in his 30s was arrested the same day on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A spokesman for Kent Police said a small hatchback car was found unattended and damaged in a car park at the end of Darenth Avenue on Friday.

It has been seized for forensic examination and the suspect has been bailed until 4 September.