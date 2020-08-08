At least 26 migrants land on Kent beaches

Image caption One boat carrying 14 migrants landed at Kingsdown on Saturday morning

At least two boats carrying a total of 26 migrants have arrived on the Kent coast after crossing the English Channel.

One boat reportedly carrying 12 migrants, was picked up by Border Force patrols at about 10:00 BST and brought to shore at Dover.

A second boat carrying 14 migrants landed at Kingsdown shortly after.

It is understood there were also landings at Deal and Folkestone although they have not been confirmed.

The Coastguard confirmed it was dealing with "a number" of incidents.

The Home Office has been contacted for a comment.

Image caption The Coastguard confirmed it was dealing with "a number" of incidents, including the one at Kingsdown

On Friday a record number of unaccompanied migrant children arrived in the UK.

The 23 youths were taken into the care of Kent County Council and Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was considering drafting in the navy.

Dover and Deal MP Natalie Elphicke said: "There's some discussion about the navy, and what I'd say is that as we've gone into this record number of people crossing over this year all options need to be on the table."

On Thursday a record number of 235 people made the crossing in 17 vessels on Thursday.