Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People further down the pipeline could be left without drinking water

People in the South East could be without tap water unless usage is cut this weekend, a water firm has warned.

Friday, when temperatures soared to 36C, saw record-breaking demand for water.

South East Water said people's staycations were causing "a strain on the county".

It added people must "put away the hose pipes, garden sprinklers and garden water toys" so everyone has what "they need to drink".

An extra 150 million litres of drinking water is being produced during the current period of warm weather, the utility company said,

However, customers nearer to the water treatment works are using too much, meaning those at the end of the pipe are left with very low pressure or no water at all.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Think before filling your pool, said the firm, and reuse the water

Steve Andrews, head of central operations for South East Water said: "Our water technicians have been working round the clock... but with this record amount of water being used daily it is getting harder to keep up.

"I am now appealing to every one - households and businesses - to keep water for essential use only while the heat is on this weekend and next week."

The long, sustained period of hot weather experienced since May has resulted in demand for water remaining high.

Mr Andrews urged people to "think carefully before turning on the garden tap" and also to try to capture and use the water twice, such as watering the plants from the paddling pool.

Extra tips include: