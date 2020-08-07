Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found about 200m south of the Vauxhall Inn pub in Tonbridge

A man's body has been found on a Kent road after an apparent hit and run.

The man in his 50s had been walking his dog close to the Vauxhall Inn pub on the A2014 Pembury Road in Tonbridge on Thursday evening.

His body was found by a member of the public at about 21:15 BST.

"He had suffered injuries consistent with being involved in a collision but no vehicle had stopped at the scene," a police spokesman said.

His next of kin have been informed, the spokesman added.

The dog was found unharmed.

PC Jamie Woodhams said: "Anyone whose car is fitted with [a] dash cam and may have recorded footage of the incident itself or of any vehicles involved both prior to or immediately following the incident, in the area of the A2014 and A21, are urged to come forward as soon as possible.

"We also want to hear from you if a damaged vehicle appears to have been abandoned in your road, as it might be that this was the vehicle that was involved."