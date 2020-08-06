Image copyright Susan Pilcher Image caption One woman appeared to be heavily pregnant

At least 16 migrants including children and a heavily pregnant woman have landed on a Kent beach, according to a witness.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it had been working with Border Force on a number of incidents in the English Channel.

The Home Office has been asked for a comment and further details.

More than 3,700 people have crossed the English Channel in about 267 boats so far this year.

Image copyright Susan Pilcher Image caption Susan Pilcher said there appeared to be three family groups

Susan Pilcher told the BBC she had seen at least 16 migrants on Dungeness beach in three family groups, as well as two single men.

Channel crossings by migrants in small boats Number of people reaching the UK each month since July 2019

Not including those who arrived in Kent on Thursday at least 3,713 people have successfully crossed the English Channel in about 267 boats so far this year.

On Wednesday a small boat with 13 migrants on board who presented themselves as Afghan, Iranian, Iraqi, Eritrean and Sri Lankan nationals was intercepted in the English Channel, the Home Office said.

On 30 July, a record 202 migrants crossed the Channel in 20 boats.

