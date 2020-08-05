Image copyright Reuters/Dylan Martinez Image caption Sunseekers have been enjoying the hot weather in Broadstairs

A six-year-old girl was resuscitated by lifeguards, while a further 25 people were rescued from the sea on the Kent coast during last week's hot weather.

HM Coastguard said the child had been paddling in the sea at Botany Bay in Broadstairs on Sunday when she had a seizure and stopped breathing.

A swimmer out of his depth was also rescued to the west of the beach.

Two days earlier, 24 people in danger of being swept out to sea by rip tides were rescued at Ramsgate's main beach.

The coastguard said it had been their busiest few days on record with those rescued including children, adults and the elderly.

Image copyright EPA/Andy Rain Image caption People should enter the water between the red and yellow flags, lifeguards say

It said the young girl fell unconscious and stopped breathing at about 15:00 BST on Sunday.

An off-duty doctor began CPR which was then taken over by RNLI lifeguards.

The girl began breathing and lifeguards continued to administer oxygen and monitor her until paramedics arrived.

She was taken to hospital and has since recovered and returned home.

'Most assists in single day'

In one incident among the 24 on Friday, a lifeguard had to dive into the water with his rescue tube after spotting two children who had been caught in a rip current and were being swept towards the entrance to Ramsgate harbour.

He and another lifeguard, who had been patrolling the main beach, also escorted a further six children to safety.

Lifeguards also used a rescue quad bike to get close to a group of swimmers who were in danger and persuaded them to come to shore for their safety.

RNLI lifeguard supervisor Ellie Hopper said: "That's probably the most assists any of our lifeguards have had to make in a single day."

She added that people should swim between the red and yellow flags where the lifeguards are "patrolling and constantly observing".