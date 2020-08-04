Image copyright PA Media Image caption A Border Force vessel brings a group of men into Dover

Eight boats have been stopped in the Channel and 120 migrants brought to the UK, the Home Office has said.

Border Force intercepted three boats in the early hours and later encountered a further five, a government spokesman said.

One vessel was carrying 36 people, including 26 men and 10 women.

Meanwhile, French authorities said they rescued a further 38 migrants on Tuesday, including three found clinging to a buoy off Calais.

Four migrants were also found on board a kayak north of Calais, French officials added.

On Thursday, a record 202 migrants crossed the Channel in 20 boats.

Since 1 January 2020, more than 3,580 migrants have reached the UK in small boats, BBC research shows.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Border Force officers escort a group of men on to a waiting bus

Coastguards said a search and rescue operation was launched off Kent in response to "multiple incidents".

A spokesman said: "We are committed to safeguarding life around the seas and coastal areas of this country.

"HM Coastguard is only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Border Force dealt with a number of small boat incidents

Chris Philip, Minister for Immigration Compliance, said the government was urgently working with the French authorities to take tougher action.

He said: "France have stopped thousands of migrants this year and made more interceptions today, but the route has not been cut.

"If the route is cut completely, migrants will have no reason to come to France in the first place.

"Migrants have no need and no right to leave France which is a safe country with a well-functioning asylum system and attempt to come to the UK by illicit means.

"We are determined to make this route unviable."