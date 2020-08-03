Margate man charged over seaside town murder
- 3 August 2020
A man has been charged with murder after a body was discovered at a property in Margate.
Kent Police said a 47-year-old man was found dead at a property in Dane Road on 28 July. His identity has yet to be released by police.
Jonathan Cottrell, 34, of Athelstan Road, Margate, is accused of murder.
Mr Cottrell was remanded in custody by Medway magistrates on Monday and is due to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday.