Image copyright Google Image caption A man was assaulted in Maidstone and later died from his injuries

A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man died following reports of an assault.

Two men were found injured after police were called reports of an assault in Bower Place, Maidstone, Kent, at about 18:40 BST on Friday.

A man in his 50s was flown to hospital where he later died. The second man was treated for injuries at the scene.

Lance Colston, of Tonbridge Road, is due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He has also been charged with actual bodily harm.

Oliver Watts, 33, of Tonbridge Road, was also charged with actual bodily harm and will appear at the same court on Monday.