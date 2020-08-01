Kent

Maidstone: Two arrested following man's death

  • 1 August 2020
Bower Place Image copyright Google
Image caption A man was assaulted in Maidstone and later died from his injuries

A murder investigation is under way after a man in his 50s suffered fatal injuries.

Two men in their 30s have been arrested in connection with the incident on Friday at about 18:40 BST in Bower Place, Maidstone in Kent.

The victim was flown to a London hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police were called out to reports of an assault. The two men, arrested the same evening, remain in police custody.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites