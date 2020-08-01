Image copyright Google Image caption A man was assaulted in Maidstone and later died from his injuries

A murder investigation is under way after a man in his 50s suffered fatal injuries.

Two men in their 30s have been arrested in connection with the incident on Friday at about 18:40 BST in Bower Place, Maidstone in Kent.

The victim was flown to a London hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police were called out to reports of an assault. The two men, arrested the same evening, remain in police custody.