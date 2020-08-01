Maidstone: Two arrested following man's death
- 1 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A murder investigation is under way after a man in his 50s suffered fatal injuries.
Two men in their 30s have been arrested in connection with the incident on Friday at about 18:40 BST in Bower Place, Maidstone in Kent.
The victim was flown to a London hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police were called out to reports of an assault. The two men, arrested the same evening, remain in police custody.