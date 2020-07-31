Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage shows a boat bound for the Kent coast on Thursday

"Multiple" migrant boats have been picked up by Border Force in the English Channel, the coastguard said.

Two Border Force vessels were deployed on Friday morning, alongside an RNLI lifeboat and coastguard rescue teams.

French authorities said they rescued 41 people from two vessels, one of which was carrying 30 migrants, including six children and two people with physical difficulties.

A record 202 people in 20 vessels reached the UK on Thursday.

Image copyright PreMar Manche Image caption Two boats were picked up in French waters on Friday

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

About 3,400 people have reached the UK in small boats this year, with more than 1,000 arriving in July alone.

Home Office minister Chris Philp MP said on Thursday the number of crossings was "unacceptably high".

Image copyright PreMar Manche Image caption A boat was rescued by the French on Thursday evening

French authorities have stopped thousands of migrants this year, "but more needs to be done," he said.

"We need stronger enforcement measures, including interceptions at sea and direct return of boats and the French have heard that directly from the Home Secretary," he said.

A boat carrying five people was rescued by a French coastguard vessel at about 19:30 on Thursday after getting into difficulty off the coast of Calais.