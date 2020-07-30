Image caption The migrants intercepted in the English Channel were brought to Dover

More than 200 migrants have crossed the English Channel in 20 boats according to the Home Office - a record number for a single day.

There were also reports that about 30 people made the crossing on small boats, landing on beaches in Walmer, Dungeness and Deal.

The immigration minister Chris Philip said the number of boat crossings was "unacceptably high".

The boats were intercepted between about 03:20 BST and about 15:30.

The 202 migrants on board, who presented themselves as being from Yemen, Iran, Sudan, Eritrea, Palestine, Iran, Kuwait, Egypt, Chad, Mali and Iraq, were brought to Dover and transferred to immigration officials.

More than 3,400 migrants had reached the UK in about 256 small boats this year before the crossings on Thursday, according to BBC research.

Mr Philip, minister for immigration compliance and the courts, said: "The number of illegal small boat crossings we are seeing from France is unacceptably high.

"France have stopped thousands of migrants this year and they stopped more today, but more needs to be done.

"We need stronger enforcement measures, including interceptions at sea and direct return of boats and the French have heard that directly from the home secretary."

Earlier this month, Home Secretary Priti Patel said no new target date has been set for when the crossings would become an "infrequent phenomenon".

Less than a year ago she vowed "urgent action" on the journeys, aiming for them to be virtually eradicated by spring this year.

