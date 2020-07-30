Fundraising appeal after 'biggest cat rescue'

Image copyright Second Chance Animal Rescue Image caption About 50 cats and kittens have been found living in poor conditions

An animal rescue centre which is dealing with its "biggest cat rescue yet" has launched a fundraising appeal.

About 50 cats and kittens, some just days old, have been rescued from a property in Kent where they were living in poor conditions.

Second Chance Animal Rescue, based in Crockenhill, near Swanley, said it was "a sad example of why neutering is so important".

A spokesman said funds had "dropped dramatically" with the Covid-19 crisis.

Some of the cats may need surgery, the rescue centre said

He said 33 cats and kittens had been rescued so far, with up to another 20 still to be brought out of the property.

"Before this rescue we were already full," the spokesman said.

"We've lost about £40,000 on fundraising this year - nearly half of our annual turnover."

The spokesman added the rescue centre does not receive any government help and the pandemic had meant it had not been possible to attend events to raise funds.

All the rescued cats will need worming and flea treatment, with some possibly needing surgery or more significant veterinary care.

Second Chance Animal Rescue added: "We will not be rehoming any of these kittens or cats yet as they all need a lot of care and treatment before they will be ready for a new home."

