Image copyright London Resort Image caption View of the development on the Swanscombe peninsula

Plans for the "UK's answer to Disneyland" have been unveiled and the public is urged to comment on them.

A consultation is under way on the plans after a theme park at the site in Swanscombe, Kent, was first outlined in 2012.

Now however, Paramount Pictures is board and the park - dubbed the London Resort - is on a stronger footing.

It would be the first park of its kind to be built in Europe from scratch, since Disneyland Paris in 1992.

New chief executive PY Gerbeau said the industrial site would be "transformed into one of the most exciting destinations in the world".

Image copyright London Resort Image caption Artists impression of Arrival Plaza, Hotels and Market

Bosses behind the plan have outlined 9,000 direct and 20,000 indirect jobs would created for the resort within its first year.

They claim it would rise to 17,000 and over 35,000 respectively after 15 years, and includes roles for a range of people from high-tech engineers to seasonal part-time workers.

If successful in securing development consent, construction could begin in early 2022 for the park opening in 2024.

The resort will include two theme parks, a water park, conference venues, hotels, retail and dining.

Image copyright London Resort Image caption The view from Pilgrim's Way

A large proportion of the peninsula will be "enhanced for wildlife", with quiet zones for visitors and the public to relax.

"Our aim is also to be one of the most sustainable major theme parks in the world, pursuing an operational net zero emissions goal," Mr Gerbeau said.

According to the consultation documents, the park will boost the economies of Dartford, Gravesham and Thurrock, as well as wider Kent and Essex.

Mr Gerbeau said: "It is the first project of its kind to be designated a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project so... it is also important for the nation to have its say."

The consultation period runs until 21 September.