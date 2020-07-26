Image caption A man was treated for minor injuries following the crash

A helicopter toppled on to its side as it made an emergency landing in a field.

The aircraft, carrying a pilot and passengers, came down near Herne Bay, Kent, at about 10:10 BST.

There were no casualties, but one man was treated for minor injuries at the scene near Thanet Way, the South East Coast Ambulance Service said.

Kent Police said the Air Accidents Investigation Branch had been informed of the crash.