Helicopter crashes near Herne Bay
- 26 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A helicopter toppled on to its side as it made an emergency landing in a field.
The aircraft, carrying a pilot and passengers, came down near Herne Bay, Kent, at about 10:10 BST.
There were no casualties, but one man was treated for minor injuries at the scene near Thanet Way, the South East Coast Ambulance Service said.
Kent Police said the Air Accidents Investigation Branch had been informed of the crash.