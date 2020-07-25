Image copyright Google Image caption A man and a woman have both died after a fire in Primrose Road

A woman who was injured in a house fire, in which a man died, has died in hospital, Kent Fire and Rescue Service says.

She was taken to hospital following the fire in Primrose Road, Dover, which broke out at about 23:00 BST on Thursday.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines to the house and crews had extinguished the fire by 01:20.

The cause of the fire is not thought to be suspicious, the fire service said.