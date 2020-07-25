Dover fire: Woman injured in house fire dies in hospital
- 25 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman who was injured in a house fire, in which a man died, has died in hospital, Kent Fire and Rescue Service says.
She was taken to hospital following the fire in Primrose Road, Dover, which broke out at about 23:00 BST on Thursday.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines to the house and crews had extinguished the fire by 01:20.
The cause of the fire is not thought to be suspicious, the fire service said.