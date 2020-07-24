Image copyright PA Media Image caption Charlie Elphicke's wife Natalie, the MP for Dover, was present at the trial

A former Conservative MP's past infidelity does not make him guilty of sexual assault, a court heard.

Charlie Elphicke, the previous MP for Dover, denies sexually assaulting two women, but admits trying to start an affair with one of the alleged victims.

The 49-year-old cheated on his wife with a third woman between 2015 and 2017, Southwark Crown Court heard.

Ian Winter QC told the jury to put "to one side" the fact they "may despise that level of low morality".

"If Mr Elphicke was on trial for cheating on his wife, treating her badly, you might find it easy to convict," the counsel for the defence told the jury in his closing speech.

"You may despise that level of low morality, but you put that to one side", Mr Winter added. "He is on trial for sexually assaulting two women, that is the allegation."

Mr Elphicke is alleged to have groped a woman in her 30s at his London home in 2007 on the first night that his wife Natalie Elphicke, the current MP for Dover, was away after the birth of their son.

He told the court he kissed the woman "under a misapprehension" after she became "tactile", but denied groping her or chasing while chanting "I'm a naughty Tory".

He is also alleged to have sexually assaulted a female parliamentary worker, aged in her 20s, on two occasions in 2016.

Mr Elphicke, who denies all charges, previously told the jury he was "besotted" with the younger woman and desired a sexual relationship with her.

The trial continues.