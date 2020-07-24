Kent

Dover fire: Man dies and woman hurt in house blaze

  • 24 July 2020
A man has died and a woman was injured during a house fire in Kent.

The woman was taken to hospital following the fire in Primrose Road, Dover, which broke out at about 23:00 BST on Thursday.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines to the house and crews had extinguished the fire by 01:20.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown, but Kent Police said an investigation was under way to determine how it began.

