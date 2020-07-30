Image copyright PA Media Image caption Charlie Elphicke's wife Natalie, the MP for Dover, was present at the trial

A former Conservative MP has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two women.

Charlie Elphicke, the former MP for Dover, denied groping the women in similar situations nine years apart.

He was convicted of one count of sexual assault in 2007, and two further counts against a second woman in 2016.

The 49-year-old's wife Natalie Elphicke, who is the current MP for Dover, was present for his trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Elphicke's trial heard he had lunged at a woman aged in her 30s at his London home in 2007 on the first night his wife was away after the birth of their son.

He forced his victim on to a sofa and groped her breast while trying to kiss her, before chasing her and chanting "I'm a naughty Tory".

He told the court he tried to kiss the woman "under a misapprehension" after she became "tactile", but denied sexual assault.

In 2016, he twice sexually assaulted a female parliamentary worker aged in her 20s.

First he attempted to kiss the woman and groped her breast. In the second assault, several weeks later, he ran his hand up the inside of her thigh towards her groin.

Elphicke had told the jury he was "besotted" with the younger woman and desired a sexual relationship with her.

He will be sentenced on 15 September.