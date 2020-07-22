Image caption Tony Trice had an "exemplary work record" before his sacking in 2018

A railway worker has been awarded £25,000 compensation after being sacked for gross misconduct over the unauthorised sale of a ticket.

Tony Trice was dismissed by Southeastern after the sale to a passenger at Paddock Wood, in Kent.

But an employment tribunal found his sacking was "outside a reasonable range of responses" by the company.

Southeastern said it would review its procedures following the tribunal result.

The hearing was told Mr Trice, who usually worked on the gates at Ashford station, was on restricted duties in January 2018 after he had broken an ankle.

'It was my livelihood'

He explained he was approached by a customer and "was only trying to help out" while a colleague was away from the ticket office.

An investigation was launched and despite apologising, Mr Trice was dismissed without notice by Southeastern.

He said: "I was upset, I cried, it's my livelihood, I've got a family to support."

Image caption Mr Trice was "held in high regard" by his colleagues

After two-and-a-half years the tribunal found Southeastern failed to take into account that Mr Trice admitted he was wrong, and should have been coached so it did not happen again.

Paul Cox, of the RMT union, said the decision to sack Mr Trice was "extreme and based on a dogmatic approach to disciplinary procedures".

'Strict controls'

He added Mr Trice had an "exemplary work record" over eight years, and Southeastern overlooked that he is "held in high regard by both by his colleagues and the travelling public".

Southeastern said: "Retailing of tickets and cash handling have strict control measures and procedures, this is why we only allow fully trained ticket office colleagues to undertake these duties.

"We will review our processes in light of the tribunal's decision."

