Image copyright Google Image caption Mark Miles was murdered after challenging a man over the way he spoke to women

A man has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years for killing a man with a broken bottle after he was challenged for making "inappropriate comments" to women.

Richard McAuley attacked Mark Miles and left him to die after a row during a party in Margate, Kent, police said.

Mr Miles was with friends when events took a "tragic turn," police said.

McAuley, 23, of Northdown Road, Cliftonville, was convicted of murder at Maidstone Crown Court on 17 July.

He was confronted by Mr Miles over how he had spoken to women at the gathering in Sandhurst Place on 12 October 2019, police said.

McAuley then smashed a glass bottle and stabbed Mr Miles in the neck during a "violent rage", Det Insp Ross Gurden said.

"Rather than stay and call for an ambulance, he fled the scene, leaving his victim to die," he added.

McAuley was also convicted of wounding a woman during the attack and jailed for six years.

That sentence will run concurrently with his life term.